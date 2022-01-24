Velma M. Berg (nee: Petro)

RACINE — Velma M. Berg, age 95, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Shorelight at Siena. Velma was born in Racine on April 11, 1926, daughter of the late Alex and Susan (nee: Menyhert) Petro.

Velma graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1944.” On May 22, 1954, she was united in marriage to Wesley G. Berg at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was a lifelong member. They shared fifty years together before Wesley preceded her in death in 2005. Velma was employed with Rainfair for many years before her retirement. Velma will be best remembered for her humor and independence.

Velma is survived by her children, David (Liane Cook) Berg of Racine, Diane (Ted) Krivoruchka of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren, Thomas and Sophia Krivoruchka; brother-in-law, John Mueller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Velma was also preceded in death by her grandson, William Krivoruchka; siblings, Anna Karmanocky, Mary Koker, Rose Van Thiel, Alex Petro, Helen Mueller, Elizabeth Vanko, John Petro and Frank Petro.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church have been suggested,

The family extends a special thank you to the staffs at Shorelight and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

