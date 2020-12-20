1924 – 2020
Vartiny Grigorian, age 96, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, December 11, 2020.
Vartiny was born in Racine on February 18, 1924 to the late Arsen and Zabel (nee: Essepian) Levonian. She was a proud graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1944”. On September 12, 1953, Vartiny was united in marriage to Chatschik Grigorian at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church on State Street. They raised two children and shared 66 beautiful years together. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2019.
Vartiny and Chatschik loved to dance. They would travel throughout southeastern Wisconsin to various dance halls on the weekends. They hosted cards games with their friends and spent the summers grilling shish kebob down by the lake.
Vartiny was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking for her family; her favorite was Armenian cuisine. Some of her specialties were sarma, monti, beoreg, beshee, dolma, kufta, tabuleh and zylook. She was a lifelong member of St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church. She loved Sunday family dinners and playing dice with the ladies at Seniors. She also enjoyed reading, TMC classic movies and GSN. Mostly, she cherished spending time with her immediate and extended family. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Vartiny is survived by her children, Avak (Meline) Grigorian and Ellen Grigorian, both of Racine; stepdaughter Karin (Werner) Freitag of Guxhagen, Germany; five grandchildren, Ani, Alina, Anoush, Martin and Jorge; and four great grandchildren. Vartiny is also survived by nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A private family service will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church followed by interment at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mesrob Church in Vartiny's memory.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
