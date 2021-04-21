Varteni Rose Shamshoian (nee: Kashian)

November 11, 1924—April 15, 2021
RACINE—Varteni Rose (Kashian) Shamshoian age 96, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Varteni Rose was born in Wauwatosa, WI on November 11, 1924. At the age of five she and her family moved to Marseilles, France for five years, after which they returned to the West Allis/Milwaukee area where she lived until moving to Racine at the time of her marriage to Edward Shamshoian on June 5, 1948. Rose was employed at Allis Chalmers, followed by Blue Cross Blue Shield in Milwaukee until the time that she began to raise her family in 1951. She was a member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, where she served as a faithful member, participating in the Auxiliary, Young Adults, Sunday School, and Racine “Soseh” Armenian Relief Society Chapter. She was a faithful supporter of the Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter of the Armenian Youth Federation and the Racine Marzbed Chapter of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation. In her retirement years Rose was a regular volunteer for the St. Luke’s Hospital (and then Ascension) Auxiliary working in the gift shop. She was an avid traveler, visiting Armenia, Europe and the Caribbean. She was a regular participant in the St. Mesrob Retirees.
Surviving are her children: Mary (Mark) Olson of Racine, Susan (Edward) Kargenian of Wheeling, IL, Edward P. Shamshoian, of Racine, and Holly (Zohrab) Khaligian of Kenosha, WI; six grandchildren: Avedis Kargenian, Nadalia Kargenian, Areknaz (Kevo) Khaligian Kelougian, Arakel Khaligian, Azniv Khaligian, and Alidz Khaligian, brother Gregory (Alice) Kashian and sister Arlene Kelegian; also survived by 11 godchildren; relatives of the following families: Buchaklian, Djibilian, Gelenian, Kargenian, Kashian, Kelegian, Khaligian, Lansing, Olson, Shamshoian, Stapanian and Vartanian, as well as numerous family members in France; and many friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Shamshoian; parents Toros and Areknaz Kashian; sister Alice (Richard) Vartanian; brother Arthur (Helen) Kashian; and brother-in-law Margos Kelegian.
A graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, April 24, 2021 with Fr. Sahag Kaishian and Fr. Yeprem Kelegian officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the entrance of Graceland Cemetery at 10:45am for a procession to the gravesite for the service which will commence at 11:00 a.m. For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of the service will be available on Rose’s obituary on the funeral home web site.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that Memorials be directed to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, Racine “Soseh” Armenian Relief Society Chapter, Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter of the Armenian Youth Federation and the Racine Marzbed Chapter of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation. The family requests that those attending respect their wishes of wearing face masks that cover nose and mouth and adhere to social distancing of six feet.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Shorelight Memory Care and Hospice Alliance for their care and kindness.
“Rose was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by everyone she touched.”
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.