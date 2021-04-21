Varteni Rose Shamshoian (nee: Kashian)

Varteni Rose was born in Wauwatosa, WI on November 11, 1924. At the age of five she and her family moved to Marseilles, France for five years, after which they returned to the West Allis/Milwaukee area where she lived until moving to Racine at the time of her marriage to Edward Shamshoian on June 5, 1948. Rose was employed at Allis Chalmers, followed by Blue Cross Blue Shield in Milwaukee until the time that she began to raise her family in 1951. She was a member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, where she served as a faithful member, participating in the Auxiliary, Young Adults, Sunday School, and Racine “Soseh” Armenian Relief Society Chapter. She was a faithful supporter of the Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter of the Armenian Youth Federation and the Racine Marzbed Chapter of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation. In her retirement years Rose was a regular volunteer for the St. Luke’s Hospital (and then Ascension) Auxiliary working in the gift shop. She was an avid traveler, visiting Armenia, Europe and the Caribbean. She was a regular participant in the St. Mesrob Retirees.