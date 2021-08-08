RACINE—Vanessa Oliver, age 62, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021. In keeping with Vanessa’s wishes, private services were held for immediate family. Family and friends are invited to meet at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5 p.m. for a Life Celebration Dinner. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.