Vanessa Oliver
Vanessa Oliver

Vanessa Oliver

June 4, 1959 – August 5, 2021

RACINE—Vanessa Oliver, age 62, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021. In keeping with Vanessa’s wishes, private services were held for immediate family. Family and friends are invited to meet at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5 p.m. for a Life Celebration Dinner. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

