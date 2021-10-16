Vanessa L. Anderson

September 2, 1990 – October 8, 2021
RACINE—Celebrating the life of Vanessa Latrice Anderson, age 31 and unborn daughter “Dior” (due to be born on October 18, 2021).
The second youngest of 12 children, Vanessa was born in Chicago, IL on September 2, 1990 to Alfred D. Clemons and Edna Anderson. She was a graduate of JI Case High School. Vanessa had been employed by various companies over the years all the while working on entrepreneurship. She was full of so many ideas and goals to make her dream a reality and worked toward them faithfully.
Vanessa always loved being the center of attention. She was a glamorous fashionista, and expressed that through her attire any chance she was able to dress for a special occasion. Vanessa was always living life to the fullest, taking advantage of every opportunity when given. Vanessa enjoyed every family get together, we all knew she would be the first to turn up at our gatherings. We could always count on Vanessa for a sincere laugh or many. Her over-the-top extra personality was certainly contagious which we all loved and adored. We all shared an unconditional love only our family understood. Unexpectedly, having our memories cut short with Vanessa & Dior’s passing, which we are certain would of been full of so many memorable moments.
Had Dior been fortunate to live, there is no doubt , she would of shared some of her mom’s free spirited, loving, caring and outgoing personality. Also sharing her mom’s beautiful features.
Surviving are Vanessa & Dior’s heart-broken immediate family– unfortunately having to endure the loss of them both, Lanyah Anderson (daughter/sister) age 13 and Ja’vah Anderson (daughter/sister) age 12; loving mother/grandmother, Edna Anderson; beloved siblings/Aunties & Uncle’s, Alfred Anderson, Evelyn Anderson, Charlie Anderson, Natasha Anderson, Angela Hampton, Lashunda Anderson, Carren Hampton, Alicia Anderson and Shanita Hampton; a plethora of nieces, nephews, in addition to a host of relatives and friends.
Vanessa & baby Dior were greeted in Heaven by her father/grandfather, Alfred D. Clemons (2019); brothers/uncles, Allen Anderson (2009) and DeMarcus Anderson (2020). Homegoing services celebrating Vanessa & Dior’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Willie Scott officiating. Interment for Vanessa and precious daughter Dior will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Those wishing to help Vanessa’s family during this horrific tragedy may contribute any amount at www.gofundme.com “Justice for Vanessa Anderson and her unborn baby girl”. https://gofund.me/0bdda1c9
A heartfelt note of thanks to the Racine community for the outpouring of love and support as we try to get through this nightmare minute by minute. May God bless all of you!
