Vanessa L. Anderson

The second youngest of 12 children, Vanessa was born in Chicago, IL on September 2, 1990 to Alfred D. Clemons and Edna Anderson. She was a graduate of JI Case High School. Vanessa had been employed by various companies over the years all the while working on entrepreneurship. She was full of so many ideas and goals to make her dream a reality and worked toward them faithfully.

Vanessa always loved being the center of attention. She was a glamorous fashionista, and expressed that through her attire any chance she was able to dress for a special occasion. Vanessa was always living life to the fullest, taking advantage of every opportunity when given. Vanessa enjoyed every family get together, we all knew she would be the first to turn up at our gatherings. We could always count on Vanessa for a sincere laugh or many. Her over-the-top extra personality was certainly contagious which we all loved and adored. We all shared an unconditional love only our family understood. Unexpectedly, having our memories cut short with Vanessa & Dior’s passing, which we are certain would of been full of so many memorable moments.