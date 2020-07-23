Valerie Leone Robinson
October 19, 1931—July 20, 2020

Valerie Leone Robinson, age 88, of Janesville, WI passed away on Monday morning, July 20, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home.

Entombment will be in the Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Mausoleum in Zion, IL.

