October 19, 1931—July 20, 2020
Valerie Leone Robinson, age 88, of Janesville, WI passed away on Monday morning, July 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Entombment will be in the Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Mausoleum in Zion, IL.
