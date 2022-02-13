Valerian M. Knotek

Dec. 17, 1930 - Jan. 24, 2022
RACINE, WI - Valerian Methodius Knotek, "Jerry", age 91, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Racine, December 17, 1930, the 13th of 13 children of the late Cyril and Josephine Knotek.
After Jerry graduated from high school he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps until he was honorably discharged in 1953. On August 1, 1959, at St. Edward's Catholic Church he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Rita M. Roth. Jerry was employed by Western Publishing Co for 40 years and was an active union member. He was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Jerry would freely volunteer at the churches where his family were parishioners. He served on committees and ushered. Jerry also volunteered at the free weekly meal program at St. Rose Church and was a blood donor for 20 years. His pastimes included taking leisurely walks and oil painting. Jerry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Rita; children: Gregory Knotek, Kenneth Knotek, Margaret Knotek, Catherine Knotek; grandchildren: Tiffany, Michael, Cindy, Ashley, Hunter; great-grandchildren, AJ, Leiland, Michelle, Liam, Cedric, Jordan, Rilyn, and Warren; siblings: Frank Knotek, Charles Knotek, Rose Knotek; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine siblings.
Private services were held at St John Nepomuk Church. A public service with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Thursday, April 28, 2022, 2:00 p.m.
