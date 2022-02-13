Valerian M. Knotek

After Jerry graduated from high school he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps until he was honorably discharged in 1953. On August 1, 1959, at St. Edward's Catholic Church he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Rita M. Roth. Jerry was employed by Western Publishing Co for 40 years and was an active union member. He was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Jerry would freely volunteer at the churches where his family were parishioners. He served on committees and ushered. Jerry also volunteered at the free weekly meal program at St. Rose Church and was a blood donor for 20 years. His pastimes included taking leisurely walks and oil painting. Jerry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.