Valentine "Val" A. Pawlowski

And don’t call this my Death Bed. Let it be called the Bed of Life, and let my body be taken from it to help others lead fuller lives.

Give my sight to the man who has never seen a sunrise, a baby’s face or love in the eyes of a woman.

Give my heart to a person whose heart has caused nothing but endless days of pain.

Give my blood to a teenager who was pulled from the wreckage of his car, so that he might live to see his grandchildren play. Give my kidneys to one who depends on a machine to exist.

Take my bones, every muscle, every fiber and nerve in my body and find a way to make a crippled child walk.

Explore every corner of my brains. Take my cells, if necessary, and let them grow so that someday a speechless boy will shout at the crack of a bat and a deaf girl will hear the sound of rain against her window.

Burn what is left of me and scatter the ashes in the water and the waves of Moody Lake so that the fish will flourish and that God will remember how much I appreciated my many hours of enjoyment on God’s waters that he let me use.

If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weaknesses and all prejudice against my fellow man.