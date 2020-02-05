Ulysses Wooden Sr. (copy)
Resident of Racine. Age 80 yrs. January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at United Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1327 Blake Ave.

Visitation Monday 10 a.m. at the CHURCH until time of services. The family is served by:

Northwest Funeral Chapel O’Bee, Ford & Frazier

6630 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53218

(414) 462-6020.

