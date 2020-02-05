Ulysses Wooden Sr. (copy)

Resident of Racine. Age 80 yrs. January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at United Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1327 Blake Ave.
Visitation Monday 10 a.m. at the CHURCH until time of services. The family is served by:
You have free articles remaining.
Northwest Funeral Chapel O’Bee, Ford & Frazier
6630 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020.
To plant a tree in memory of Ulysses Wooden, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.