RACINE—Mr. Hodges, 83, completed his earthly journey, on May 24, 2023. His Homegoing Service will be held, in the funeral home on Saturday, June 10th, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor John Thomas officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.