Augest 30, 1971 — August 22, 2018
SOUTH MILWAKEE — Tyrone Gumm of South Milwaukee, originally from Racine, was born to eternal life at the age of 46 on Aug 22. He is survived by his daughter Allison Gumm, sisters Leticia Gumm and Tina (Noe) Smith, his baby girl pug named Weezy, nieces, nephews, cousins, many other family and friends.
Ty is preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Arlene (Engl) Gumm, daughter Adrienne Gumm and Uncle Phil Engl.
Ty was a CNC operator engineer and his biggest passion was being on his Harley Davidson and spending time with Weezy.
