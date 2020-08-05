Trudy Louise Drews

Trudy was born September 29, 1943 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude (nee: Greger) Koszuth. The youngest of five children, Mom and Dad said she was the “petunia in the onion patch.” She was raised in Milwaukee, attended South Division High School, and graduated from UW-Whitewater with a bachelor’s degree in Science Education. She taught Business Education in the Milwaukee School System for 26 years. Trudy married Richard Drews Jr. on August 19, 1972. They built a home in 1979 in Rochester, WI. Trudy and Dick enjoyed the family home at Pelican Lake and special outings, dining out and visiting the Milwaukee County Zoo. They also enjoyed traveling to visit relatives and friends.