Trudy Ann Christenson

Trudy Ann Christenson

LA CROSSE—Trudy Ann Christenson, of La Crosse, WI, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the, age of 85, surrounded by her children and her sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, on Thursday, September 29, at 10:30 AM. Visitation with the family will begin at 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Father Rick Roberts will preside. Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic church. To read Trudy’s entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

