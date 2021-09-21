Troy W. Loos

BURLINGTON—Troy Loos, 45, of Burlington left us unexpectedly and way too soon on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, due to complications from COVID. Troy was born December 5, 1975, to Larry and Leona (nee Chapman) in Quincy, IL. His early life on the rural family farm involved 4-H and FFA, the ability to fix everything, and eliminating the word “problem” from his vocabulary. Troy graduated from Payson-Seymour High School “Class of 94”. In 2019, he was inducted into the Payson-Seymour Hall of Fame for basketball. After high school, Troy attended both the University of Missouri and Webster University, graduating in 1994 with degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science. Ever the athlete, Troy also played baseball and golf for Webster University. On March 16, 2002, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Karen Klipstine, in Janesville, WI. Following their marriage, they resided in Albany for 10 years and then moved to Burlington, WI, where for the past 9 years, they have lived and raised their family. Troy was the Director of Engineering at R+D Custom Automation.