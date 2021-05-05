January 31, 2021 - May 2, 2021

RACINE - Troy A. Longo Sr, age 58, passed away on Sunday morning, May 2, 2021. Troy was born in Racine on January 31, 1963, son of John and Shirley (nee: Proffit) Longo.

Troy graduated from Burlington High School "Class of 1981" and was on the wrestling team. He was employed with his family business, tree lot, and also painted cars. A man of many interests, Troy enjoyed riding dirt bikes, fishing, wood working, crafts with his mom, poetry, and reading the bible. Above all, Troy will be best remembered for his sense of humor, knowing EVERYTHING, telling it the way it is, and his great love and devotion to his family.

Troy will be dearly missed by his children: Mandy (Damian), Troy Jr., Shaina (Pedro); grandchildren: Claudia, Adrianna, Naya and Luna; mother, Shirley; brothers, John (Gina), Jeff (Mary) and Deano (Shiela); his girlfriend, Stacey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Troy was preceded in death by his father, John in 2017.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. with a service to start at 5:00 p.m. There will be no gathering after these services due to COVID.

