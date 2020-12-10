6/6/1932—12/6/2020

The Villages—Tristram S. Ruffalo, age 88, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully in the early hours on Sunday, December 6th with his wife and daughter by his side. Tris was born in Racine, Wisconsin on June 6, 1932, son of the late George and Susan (nee Ricchio) Ruffalo.

Tris attended Lakeside School and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1950. He was a proud member of the US Navy serving in the Pacific on the aircraft carrier USS WASP during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Barbara Larson at the Naval Chapel in Alameda, California on November 22, 1955, and they just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Tris retired in 1991 after 35 years of employment with AT&T. He was an avid member of the Roma Lodge and belonged to St. Paul the Apostle prior to moving to Florida. He played basketball and baseball for many years and thoroughly enjoyed golfing his entire adult life.