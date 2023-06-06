Tristan Thomas Otwaska, six months old, beloved son of Tyler L Otwaska and Alexis S. Kirschner received his wings to heaven on May 28, 2023.

Tristan also leaves to cherish his memory his grandparents: Tim and Sonya Otwaska, Michael Kirschner and Alyssia Brown; great-grandparents: Linda Otwaska, Lester and Gail Christopher, Leon and Debra Brown; uncles: Tanner Otwaska, Caleb Brown and Jordan Brown. Aunts Britni Otwaska and Caittlyn “poo cat” Kirschner and a host of other relatives. Tristan was preceded in death by his brother, Emmanuel “Manny” Davis.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday June 7, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with a service celebrating Tristan’s life to start at 1:00 p.m. with his grandparents, Senior Pastor Leon Brown and Co Pastor Debra Brown officiating.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: