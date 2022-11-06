March 15, 1981—Nov. 1, 2022

RACINE — With her family by her side, Trisha Ann Harris, age 41, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Trisha was born in Racine on March 15, 1981, daughter of the late James and Penny (nee: Martinson) Scott.

Trisha attended Washington Park High School. She was last employed with AutoZone, and previously with Burlington Graphic Systems, Manheim Metro Milwaukee Auto Auction, and the Racine Journal Times. It was her time at Burlington Graphic Systems when she met Melvin Harris in 2012 and later married on August 22, 2020. Trisha was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship Church. Trisha’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially game night with her sons, Adam and Jacob. She relished in seeing others happy and making them smile. Trisha believed in the power of love and never giving up on another or herself.

Trisha will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Melvin and his five children; her two sons that she cherished, Adam and Jacob Velasquez; sisters, Katie (Joe) Thomas and their children, Tatiana and Clay Thomas. Toni (Roger) Koebernik and their children, Brandy and Jazmine Koebernik; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, LaToya Williams, Kenneth Williams, Latisha (John) Moore; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday November 11, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Trisha’s life to start at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Roy Carter officiating.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Zion for their loving and compassionate care and also to AutoZone for working with Trisha through her restrictions.

