December 17, 1984 — October 31, 2020
RACINE — Tricia Ann Poikonen, age 35, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Racine, December 17, 1984, daughter of Cheryl (Nee: Jacoby) and Gregory Poikonen.
Survivors include her daughter, Aubrey Mueller; her parents, Cheryl (Duane) DeFord, Gregory Poikonen (Christina); siblings, Bryan (Jenny), Bradley (Laurie), Tiffany (Jacob); nieces and nephews, Brayden, Kaylee, Austin, Samantha, Taylor; two great nieces; other relatives; two special friends, Michael Mueller, Jen Erickson and Mart Groth; and many other dear friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until time of service at 5:00 p.m.
Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY
803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to:
