Trevor J. Haines
Trevor J. Haines

Trevor J. Haines

Trevor J. Haines, 34, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence on Friday, December 18, 2020. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral that day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic there will be a limit of 25 people for the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

