Treva L. Jacobson

April 5, 1918—January 26, 2019

RACINE – Treva L. Jacobson, 100, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

Treva was born in Akron, OH on April 5, 1918. On October 26, 1945, she married Donald H. Jacobson. He preceded her in death on January 14, 1998. Treva played piano, loved music and attending her children’s music programs. She was a very independent person and loved taking care of her yard.

Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Walker; daughter-in-law, Susan Jacobson; grandchildren, Holly (Steve) Allan, Eric (Amy) Jacobson, Jeffrey (Katrina) Kruse and Shelly (Scott) Bernstein; and great grandchildren, Isabella, Ellie and Sofiya Jacobson, and Caiden and Chloe Bernstein. Treva is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Donald Jacobson.

Funeral services for Treva will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon.

