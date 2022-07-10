Trent W. McReynolds

Oct. 2, 1974—July 6, 2022

KANSASVILLE—Age 47, of Kansasville, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Trent was born October 2, 1974, to William and Candice (nee: Temby) McReynolds in Racine, WI. His early life was spent in Union Grove where he graduated from Union Grove High School then attended Gateway Technical School learning the Plumbing Trade. The past 7 years he resided in Kansasville.

Trent was an excellent plumber working over thirty years in the trade. For years he was employed by Dave Karlson at Karlson Plumbing. His most recent venture in the past two years was owning and operating T-Mac’s Saloon in Union Grove.

He was a member of the Racine County Tavern League and a huge supporter of the Bronco Booster Club. He was known as a very kind, caring and generous person by those who knew him. Trent was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed deer hunting and turkey hunting, fishing, boating, and riding his Harley. Bowling and gambling were some of the indoor activities he enjoyed taking part in.

Trent is survived by his parents, William (Dee Djurovic) and Candice (Mike Haluska); his siblings: Troy (Annie Belsky) and Traci Nicole Keriazakos (Ted); Nieces and Nephews: Jacob, Jenna McReynolds and Grant, Cole Keriazakos.

He is further survived by his uncle, Buzz (Deb) Temby; many other aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Bill and Gerri McReynolds and Wallace and Ruby Temby; and dear friends: Bob “Tator” Schirk and Little Charlie Squires.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Trent’s name can be made to the family to be put in to a scholarship that will be started in Trent’s name to support students looking to enter the trades at Gateway Technical School.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Union Grove Yorkville Rescue Squad, the Flight for Life, and the staff at Columbia St. Mary’s staff especially Sarah and Jake for all their care and compassion.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, July 12, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Trent will be laid to rest at Westlawn Memorial Park following the funeral service.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011