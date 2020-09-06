× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 16, 1956 – August 29, 2020

MADISON – Tracy Crawford Waters, age 64, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of August 29th in Madison, WI. She was born on July 16th 1956 in Ypsilanti, MI, the daughter of Verle and Marilyn (Eisele) Crawford.

She was a graduate of Ypsilanti High School, Central Michigan University, and The University of Michigan. She earned B.S. degrees in French and Journalism at CMU, and a Masters in French at UM. She became a high school French teacher and spent 25 years at the Prairie School in Racine WI, also spending several years at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, WI. She retired in 2016 and moved to Madison in 2018 from the Milwaukee area with her husband Dennis, to be close to her step-son Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Anna. She and Dennis were married on July 10th 1999 in New Berlin, WI, a marriage of 21 years. She recently joined the Mount Horeb United Methodist Church.

She loved to teach, read, garden, take walks, play pickleball, ice skate, cross country ski, fish, spend time with family, vacation in northern Wisconsin, and travel. She was very fond of cats and dogs. She led many student trips to France from The Prairie School and developed close friendships with teachers in Montelimar, France. She especially loved Paris, and traveled there over 20 times.