Aug. 30, 1949—Sept. 9, 2022

RACINE—Tracy C. Roberson, Jr., 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022 in his home with family by his side.

Tracy was born in Madison, West Virginia on August 30, 1949 to the late Tracy and Maxine (nee: Spencer) Roberson, Sr. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a boilerman until his honorable discharge in 1970. He continued his expertise in HVAC for 55 years and was a member of Local #18.

Tracy loved spending time with his family and making people laugh. He will be remembered by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 40 years, Katherine Roberson; his four children: Becky (Jason), Joseph, Stephanie (Darrel), and Chuck (Shannon); his 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his seven sisters: Brenda (Eugene) Ball, Cheryl Akers, Rhonda (Lovell) Bowen, Terry (William) Dent, Darlene (Sandy) Deel, Marlene (Richard) Ball, Debbie (Arnest) Ball; his mother-in-law, Joan Thomas; his brother and sisters-in-law: David (Susan) Thomas, Marion (Willy) Dawe, and Carrol Thomas.

In addition to his parents, Tracy was preceded in death by his sons: Tracy Roberson III, Daniel Roberson, and Michael Roberson; his brother, Jerry Roberson; his brothers-in-law: Larry Akers and William Thomas; and his father-in-law, Grover Thomas.

Services for Tracy will be held privately.

