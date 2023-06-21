March 27, 1965 – June 15, 2023

RACINE—Surrounded by her family, Tracey Jo Lees, age 58, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital following a long illness. She was born in Racine, WI, March 27, 1965, daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Nee: Erato) Marcsis.

Tracey attended Walden High School and received her Administrative Assistants degree from Gateway Technical College. On November 13, 1993, she was united in marriage to Jeffrey A. Lees and they were blessed with a son, Wesley. Tracey was employed by the State of Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole retiring early in 2013 due to serious health issues.

Tracey loved listening to music. She was an avid Chicago Bears Fan who enjoyed the family rivalry during the Bear Packer games. She was a second mom to her nephews, niece and Wesley’s close friends. Most of all Tracey treasured the time spent with Jeff, Wesley, Taylor and the grandkids, watching movies till all hours of the night, celebrating holidays, and the pool and poker parties at Steve and Josets house. These good times will be forever cherished. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be forever in our hearts and missed by all!

Surviving are her husband of nearly 30 years, Jeff; son, Wesley (Taylor) Lees; grandchildren: Noah, Gracie “Boo Boo”, and Madisyn who is due this July 26th; sister, Joset (Steve) Lees; brother, Raul Medina (Leticia Cruz); brother-in-law, Pat Lees: brother, Kip Howe: nephews and niece: Stephen, Adrian, Joey, Manny, and Charlie Rodriguez, Cece and Antonio Medina; step-dad, Raul Medina Sr.; puppies: Scooby, Scrappy and Shadow; aunts, uncles, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joey Marcsis; in-laws, Jerry and Winnie Lees; nephew, Anthony Lees; brother-in-law, Brian Lees; sister-in-law, Terri Lees; grandparents, Joe and Grace Erato, Joe and Helen Marcsis.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Friday, June 23, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:00—6:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the 2nd floor nurses and aides, and Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

