Tonya R. Stuckey

April 4, 1974—May 3, 2020
RACINE—Age 46. Peacefully passed away on May 3, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Visitation from 10 AM- 12 PM. Funeral at 12 PM. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue.
Reid’s New Golden Gate
414-358-0538
