Feb. 1, 1947—April 1, 2022

OAK CREEK—Tony J. Betko, 75, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Tony was born on February 1, 1947, in Racine. He was a loving husband and best friend to Roxie (Damaschke) for the last 53 years. Tony was a devoted dad to Kristen Klein (Steve Bienick), Shannon (Christopher) Porcaro, and Stephanie (Mark) Fleischmann.

He was a fun-loving Pop to his grandchildren: Meghan, Logan, Leah, Kaitlyn, Anthony (Nicole), Cameron, Isabella, Sophia, Cooper, Piper, and Ruby; and great-grandchildren: Junior, Jack, and Trevor.

Tony is also survived by: Carol and Ray Vrana, Karen Andreason; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Favorite pastimes included making memories at Our Harmony Club, entertaining and sharing smiles.

Tony goes on to be reunited with his mother, Elizabeth Betko; sister, Mary Bauer; brother, Rodney; and extra special relatives. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in honor of Tony. Continue to share a smile, give a helping hand, and enjoy your family.

Funeral services for Tony will be held at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W.6th Street. on Thursday April 7, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Mark Doidge and Pastor Laura Fladten officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. until service time.

Tony will be laid to rest with full military honors at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thanks to AccentCare Hospice and the Milwaukee VA Homecare for their care of Tony.

