 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tom Walter J. (Wrzesinski)
0 comments

Tom Walter J. (Wrzesinski)

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Walter

July 18, 1942—August 31, 2020

Tom Walter J. (Wrzesinski), 78, died in his home in Orange County, California on August 31, 2020. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on July 18, 1942.

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/huntington-beach-ca/tom-walter-9349929

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News