December 7, 1924—September 6, 2020
Tom Krueger passed away Sunday, September 6, at 95 years old.
He moved his family from Indiana to Wisconsin in the 1950’s, setting up his concrete step business and working for JI Case. He retired as Sales Rep for Modern Plate Company in Racine.
He and his wife, Lee (who passed away in March, 2011), enjoyed a lifetime together filled with love of family and friends, laughter, music, great adventures, skiing in winters, sailing on Lake Michigan in summers, and celebrating at the Racine Yacht Club. After retiring, Tom turned to golfing on the course surrounding his Florida community where he and Lee lived nearly 20 years.
Tom is survived by his daughter, son, daughter in law: Susan Krueger, Thomas John Krueger, Jane Krueger; grandchildren: Thomas Michael Krueger, Jennifer and Jason Skalecki, Josephine Neumiller; great grandchildren, a big beautiful extended family originating in Indiana, and his wonderful, beloved friends. His memory lives in our hearts forever.
