Tom J. Walter (Wrzesinski)
Tom J. Walter (Wrzesinski)

Tom J. Walter (Wrzesinski)

July 18, 1942 — August 31, 2020

Tom Walter, 78, died in his home in Orange County, California on August 31, 2020. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on July 18, 1942.

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/huntington-beach-ca/tom-walter-9349929

