LEVERING, MI—Todd passed away at the age of 67 and is greatly missed. Todd is survived by his wife, Molly Spencer, his son, Kurtis L. Butler-Spencer and his stepchildren: Adam Price (Megan) granddaughter, Mallory, and Justin Price. Todd will be interred in the Bliss, Michigan Cemetery after the family holds a private memorial service later this spring. If you would like to honor Todd you may by making a donation to the Icebreaker Mackinaw Coast Guard Cutter Museum online.

Todd had served his country as a highly decorated Marine Corp Veteran, but it was not his career for life. Todd had several areas of interest that took him from being a mechanic that worked on different types of race cars to restoring and repairing different types of boats. Todd’s life eventually led him to the State of Michigan where he worked as an automotive mechanic in the Lansing area. Todd then moved his family up North and he began working as an automotive mechanic in Mackinaw City. It is from this job that Todd had to retire as his multiple sclerosis became worse. Todd filled his days with becoming a master boat and airplane builder which eventually led to his ultimate dream of owning his own boat. Todd was able to spend his last few years enjoying his boat named “Dreams” with his family and his constant companion Zoro, his dog.