Todd Richard Olson
Todd Richard Olson

RACINE – Todd Richard Olson, 66, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Service information

Feb 15
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 15, 2020
12:00PM
5th Street Yacht Club
761 Marquette St
Racine, WI 53404
