1969 – 2020
RACINE – Todd Michael Zieglmeier, 50, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Todd was born November 23, 1969, the son of Barb (Lewis) Shaw and the late August Zieglmeier. Todd left behind his much loved children, Ukaia Roby, Leeanni Zieglmeier and Kallie Phillips; his sisters and brother, Jackie (Gregg) Landreman, Jill King, Donna (Richard) Melton, Debra (Frank) Paton, Julie (Rick) Davis and John (Patti) Zieglmeier. Todd was also an uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Phillips.
Todd will be remembered as a son, father, brother, uncle and friend. We will never forget your smile.
In keeping with Todd’s wishes, cremation will take place and a private family service will be held.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
