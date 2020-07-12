Todd Michael Zieglmeier

Todd was born November 23, 1969, the son of Barb (Lewis) Shaw and the late August Zieglmeier. Todd left behind his much loved children, Ukaia Roby, Leeanni Zieglmeier and Kallie Phillips; his sisters and brother, Jackie (Gregg) Landreman, Jill King, Donna (Richard) Melton, Debra (Frank) Paton, Julie (Rick) Davis and John (Patti) Zieglmeier. Todd was also an uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Phillips.