Todd J. Flashinski

Todd is memorialized by so many, as in the words of his 20-year-old daughter Arella who wrote the following a week after his passing. “I think he was in the kitchen cracking jokes with us earlier today, but we just can’t see him in the same way as we used to. Yet if we look hard enough, we can see him in everyone and everything now.”

Or, as his brother Jeff wrote, “I love you, Todd. You taught me so much. You showed me a different way of looking at the world and how to see things from other people’s perspectives. You were my idol. I love you and I will never stop missing you. I’ll see you when I get there.”

Or as Michelle, Ella’s mother wrote, “Todd is, among other things, a brilliant artist. His greatest masterpiece, our daughter, is an eternal reminder of love, of creativity, of magic and beauty and presence of epic proportions. Love is something so divine that nothing, not even physical death, can take that away from us. Love is mending.”

Everyone says the same things about Todd – that he was sweet and unique and spiritual and talented and funny. He leaves behind his beautiful artwork, videos, photography, written work, and more.