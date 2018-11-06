September 6, 1942—October 30, 2018
WATERFORD—Edwards, Todd E., age 76, of Waterford, passed away at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington with his loving family by his side on October 30, 2018.
Todd was born to the late Edward and Mary Jane (nee. Hohberg) Edwards on September 6, 1942 in Milwaukee. Todd grew up in Brookfield and graduated from Brookfield Central. After four years of service in the U.S. Air Force he was employed by Krones Inc. in Franklin where he remained working until his retirement. Todd met Ruth at a church group function in the early 60’s and they were married in Milwaukee on October 2, 1965. He and his family have lived in the Waterford area for the past 40 years. He was a member of the Shriners, Chanters Division, past Worshipful Master of Masonic Lodge 28 in Burlington. Todd was a 13-year member of Norway Lutheran Church. He loved woodworking and tinkering with other projects around the house so much that his children called him “Mr. Fix It”. He also enjoyed big band music, dancing, playing and watching golf, mowing his lawn and just sitting on his porch. His favorite pastime was keeping up with family and friends by reading their local rural newspapers. The love he felt for his wife and family was utmost in his heart, he will be missed.
Todd is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Ruth, three children, Elissa (Mike) Bass, Rachael, and Karl, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Cassandra.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 10-10:45 AM at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Rd., Wind Lake, WI 53185 with services beginning at 11:00 AM. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Todd’s family suggest memorials to Shriners Hospital for Children-Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, Il 60707.
Family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington and Aurora at Home Hospice for the care and comfort they gave Todd in his final days.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
(262)534-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.