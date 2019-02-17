Try 1 month for 99¢

Todd A. Ziegenhagen

December 10, 1963 - February 8, 2019

RACINE - Todd A. Ziegenhagen, age 55, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

He was born in Wauwatosa, WI, December 10, 1963, son of the late Alvin and Elinor (Nee: Hengst) Ziegenhagen.

He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. On May 28, 1988 he was united in marriage to Dawn R. Lang. Todd was employed by Racine Steel Castings for several years. A dedicated member of Apostolic Faith Church, Todd enjoyed listening to Christian music and he liked the outdoors and deer hunting. Above all, he loved his family.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of thirty years, Dawn; his children, Todd Ziegenhagen Jr., Nicholas Ziegenhagen, Lexy (Denim) Webster, Alyson (Chad) Norton; grandchildren, Allora and Skye Webster; father-in-law, Lynn Lang Sr; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cindy Vermey, JR (Jill) Lang, Denise (David) Steffen, Bill (Kathy) Lang, Kim Lounsbury, Kevin Lang, Diane Lang; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Todd was also preceded in death by his sister, Jody Maldonado and his mother-in-law, Donna Lang.

Memorial services will be held at Apostolic Faith Church, 3045 Airline Rd, on Friday February 22, 2019, 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Todd A Ziegenhagen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments