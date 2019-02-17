Todd A. Ziegenhagen
December 10, 1963 - February 8, 2019
RACINE - Todd A. Ziegenhagen, age 55, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
He was born in Wauwatosa, WI, December 10, 1963, son of the late Alvin and Elinor (Nee: Hengst) Ziegenhagen.
He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. On May 28, 1988 he was united in marriage to Dawn R. Lang. Todd was employed by Racine Steel Castings for several years. A dedicated member of Apostolic Faith Church, Todd enjoyed listening to Christian music and he liked the outdoors and deer hunting. Above all, he loved his family.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of thirty years, Dawn; his children, Todd Ziegenhagen Jr., Nicholas Ziegenhagen, Lexy (Denim) Webster, Alyson (Chad) Norton; grandchildren, Allora and Skye Webster; father-in-law, Lynn Lang Sr; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cindy Vermey, JR (Jill) Lang, Denise (David) Steffen, Bill (Kathy) Lang, Kim Lounsbury, Kevin Lang, Diane Lang; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Todd was also preceded in death by his sister, Jody Maldonado and his mother-in-law, Donna Lang.
Memorial services will be held at Apostolic Faith Church, 3045 Airline Rd, on Friday February 22, 2019, 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.