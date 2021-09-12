Todd A. Kremis

Jan. 16, 1949 - Sep.5, 2021

RACINE - Todd A. Kremis, age 72, a lifelong resident of Racine passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Froedtert South Hospital in Kenosha.

Born January 16, 1949, to the late Joseph and Betty Lou Kremis (Corelli). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth.

Todd met his best friend and the love of his life, Kim Lipke, 12 years ago.

Todd often said the road he experienced was truly special. Working with his family daily, farming together, and being close friends with his brothers.

He talked of the many friends he made along the way in baseball, bowling, basketball, and horseshoes. Todd and his brother Vic sponsored many softball teams, both men's and women's with one Kremis Farms women's softball team going on to play in a world tournament taking home a 4-th place title.

Todd loved cars and enjoyed racing them at the drag strip in his younger years.

Todd owned and operated Emulan Oils Inc. Looking forward to retiring in the near future and with his best friend by his side, traveling across the country.