March 6, 1957—Nov. 28, 2022

YORKVILLE—Todd A. Fuller, 65, of Yorkville, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at his home.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on March 6, 1957, he was the son of Wayne and Elaine (nee: Dziekan) Fuller. His early life was spent in Union Grove, where he attended Union Grove Union High School, Class of 1975.

Todd worked as a heavy equipment operator for W.H. Fuller Company. Following many trips with his good friends on his Harley to Sturgis, in 1994 he moved to the Black Hills of South Dakota. While there, he owned and operated a semi-truck and drove over the road. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outdoors and riding his Harley.

Todd is survived by his daughters, Tina and Tonya; sisters, Marilyn (Ron) Martin and Luanne (Greg) Christensen; nieces and nephews, Heather (Jared) Klamm, Bradley (Marsha) Martin, Becky (Michael) Thelen and Brandon (Mia) Christensen; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded by his parents, Wayne and Elaine and brother-in-law, Curtis Martin.

The family would like to express a special thank you, to all his care givers for all the love and attention that they have provided for him for the last 5 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Schmitt family for daughters, Kinsey and Olivia. Kinsey’s story…Following a 54 day admission to Children’s WI, Kinsey Schmitt was diagnosed with Chronic Granulomatous Disease “CGD”. CGD is an autoimmune disease that prevents her from fighting fungal and bacterial infections. The only cure for Kinsey is a bone marrow transplant, in which her 6 year old sister, Olivia, is her donor. Kinsey is currently admitted to Children’s, WI, as she underwent her transplant earlier this month. She is doing well, but still has a very long road ahead of her. The hope is that Kinsey will be discharged and home in time for Christmas.

A Memorial service will take place on Tuesday, December 6. 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the funeral home from 3pm to 5:15pm.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011