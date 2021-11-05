RACINE—Toby Anne Iwon Prioletta passed with Angels on October 3, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, with her dry wit and sense of humor intact, listening to Somewhere In Time by Los Lobos. Toby had 60 years of a fun, productive, artistic and rewarding life, filled with loving friends and family. Toby was happiest when she was creating beautiful art and jewelry, or teaching others about art and jewelry and how to create more! She was an expert at casting gold and silver, setting stones in bezel settings, and repairing complex antique pieces. Toby adored her two children, James Vincent Prioletta and Margaret Prioletta Harcus, granddaughter Kinsley—and literally couldn’t wait to meet her new grandchild! Toby travelled the world, and will be sending love, advice and messages from above.
Besides being a gifted jeweler, Toby was a creative soul, coupon clipper, Penny pincher, cut throat cribbage player and quick-witted prankster with a contagious laugh that made her friends wherever she went. Toby was passionate about volunteer work, children’s education and recreation. Toby was the driving force behind her children’s sports, activities and musical endeavors. Blessed with grace, self-confidence, tenacity, and eye for all things beautiful, Toby’s outgoing and charismatic personality was her hallmark! Extraordinarily giving of herself, she embodied joy, frivolity and a genuine love of life. Her presence alone enriched the lives of very many people. Toby will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her.
Toby graduated with a BA from UW-Milwaukee, taught at Wustum Museum for 30+ years, helped teach and run Main Gallery and Racine Art Museum for nearly the same amount of time. Toby was predeceased by her parents, Walter W. Iwon and Jean Freuden Iwon, stepmother Joan Smithson Iwon, and many other loved ones. She is survived by her children: Vinnie and Maggie (Justin); siblings: Dana, Lise, Mike (Lisa); granddaughter Kinsley; stepsister Susan Collova (Thomas); and an absolute plethora of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Please support a local artist, Wustum Art Museum, Main Gallery, Artist Gallery or Planned Parenthood in Toby’s memory. A Celebration of Toby’s Life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
