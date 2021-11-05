RACINE—Toby Anne Iwon Prioletta passed with Angels on October 3, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, with her dry wit and sense of humor intact, listening to Somewhere In Time by Los Lobos. Toby had 60 years of a fun, productive, artistic and rewarding life, filled with loving friends and family. Toby was happiest when she was creating beautiful art and jewelry, or teaching others about art and jewelry and how to create more! She was an expert at casting gold and silver, setting stones in bezel settings, and repairing complex antique pieces. Toby adored her two children, James Vincent Prioletta and Margaret Prioletta Harcus, granddaughter Kinsley—and literally couldn’t wait to meet her new grandchild! Toby travelled the world, and will be sending love, advice and messages from above.