RACINE—Tiwana G. Cunningham, 39, was called Home by her Loving Savior on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor James Oates officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the family for the care of her children. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.