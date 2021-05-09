Tina M. Durand

RACINE — Tina Marie Durand, 46, passed away May 1, 2021 at Froedtert South in Kenosha.

She was employed at Piggly Wiggly on Spring Street for many years.

Tina is survived by her children: Autumn (Heather) and Ayden (Hannah) Heath; her partner, Joshua Gastaldi; sister, Kerrie (Charlie) Durand; and brother, Christopher Durand. She is further survived by other relatives, friends.

Tina was preceded in death by her mother, Shawn on January 20, 2021; and grandparents.

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday May 10, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. until service time at 5:00 p.m.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479