Timothy W. Nelson Sr.

August 17, 1937 — December 18, 2019

Timothy W. Nelson of St. Germain, WI passed away December 18th, 2019 at the Seasons of Life Hospice Center.

Tim was born to Orville and Germain (Milkie) Nelson on August 17, 1937 in Racine. Tim served in the United States Army from 1956 -1959 during the Korean War.

Tim will be dearly missed by his wife Arlene, 5 daughters, 1 son, 4 stepsons, 1 stepdaughter, as well as numerous grandchildren and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Tim’s Life is planned for Spring 2020.

Gifts of Memorial can be sent to :

Seasons of Life Hospice Center

8951 Woodruff Rd.

Woodruff, WI 54568

A huge thank you to all of you for your loving, compassionate care.

