April 5, 1949—July 22, 2021

PANAMA CITY, Florida Timothy ‘Tim’ Victor Thiessen was born on April 5, 1949 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Thomas and Adeline Thiessen. Tim passed away due to multiple organ failure on July 22, 2021, in the hospital in presence of his loving family.

Tim had a long and decorated career in the USAF and for the Lockheed corporation, and retired to Florida where he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Tim is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Wayne and his wife, Nancy; daughter, Jenni and her husband, Ian; daughter-in-law, Kris; nine grandchildren; brother, Thomas; sister, Cathy; and four nephews.

Tim is preceded in death by his brother, Henry; and his son, Allen.

Tim’s funeral service will be private. If you wish to honor Tim’s memory, please take your children or grandchildren fishing on the Great Lakes.

