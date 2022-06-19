Timothy S. Gustin

Tim was a graduate of Case High School, “Class of 1987.” He was employed at CNH Industrial and a member of UAW Local 180. Tim had a great love for his feline furry friends. More than friends, they were his passion to care for and love. He was also quite the “foodie,” always looking for the best tasting burger, gyro, pizza in town or making his own. Tim was a movie fanatic, enjoyed video games which he had every video game system from Nintendo to PS 5. Finally, he loved to ride his bike and would always find him riding somewhere.