April 12, 1969—June 5, 2022
RACINE—Timothy S. Gustin, age 53, passed away unexpectedly at his residence, June 5, 2022. He was born in Racine, April 12, 1969, son of the late Terry and Diane “Dee” (Nee: Chaussee) Gustin.
Tim was a graduate of Case High School, “Class of 1987.” He was employed at CNH Industrial and a member of UAW Local 180. Tim had a great love for his feline furry friends. More than friends, they were his passion to care for and love. He was also quite the “foodie,” always looking for the best tasting burger, gyro, pizza in town or making his own. Tim was a movie fanatic, enjoyed video games which he had every video game system from Nintendo to PS 5. Finally, he loved to ride his bike and would always find him riding somewhere.
He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his sister and brother-in-law: Teri-Dee (Brian) Kostos; nephew, Taylor Tschumper; niece, Chloe Kostos; other relatives and many dear friends.
A memorial service celebrating Tim’s life will be held at the funeral home, Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Friday at 10:00 AM until time of service.
