Timothy S. Cepukenas

1967—2020

TOLEDO, OH—Timothy Scott Cepukenas, 53, resident of Toledo, OH. formerly of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on September 27, 1967 to Peter and Rita (nee: Daniels) Cepukenas in Racine, WI.

Timothy was a 1985 graduate of Washington Park High School. After high school, he proudly served in the United States Navy. He achieved the rank of 2nd Class Petty Officer working as a Surface Ship Nuclear Propulsion Plant Operator while sailing on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Tim received many ribbons and medals for his service including the Southwest Asia Service Medal, Navy Battle “E” Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He graduated from Navy Nuclear Power School in Orlando, Florida in 1987

Tim would enjoy his time taking vacations with his kids and relentlessly rooting for the Green Bay Packers on game day. He was an avid golfer and would often brag about his famous hole-in-one on the sixth hole at the Washington Park golf course. He also enjoyed scuba diving, participating in dives in the Florida Keys, Cayman Islands, and Jamaica. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering Technology from Excelsior College in 2009.