February 14, 1948 – June 20, 2018
RACINE—Tim Wheary wore his heart on his sleeve, loved people and always had a story to tell or comment to offer. Sadly, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at his residence, Tim’s heart failed. He was 70.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 15, 2018, 10:00 A.M. at Presevation Hall Racine, 740 Lake Avenue.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
