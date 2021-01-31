1957 — 2021
Timothy John Wiese, 63, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. He was born in Racine WI on June 23rd, 1957 to Jane and Robert Wiese. He migrated to Charlotte NC, where he spent the remaining 35 years of his life.
Beloved father, grandfather, and brother; he loved his family and welcomed anyone into his life. He met Lita the love of his life with whom he spent the last 13 years.
He was an avid Packers fan, loved to garden, and fish. He was very proud of his grandchildren who he cherished very much. Sometimes stubborn but always had a way to make you smile. Everyone who knew him would say how funny and kind he was, he always loved to make them laugh.
Tim is survived by his children John, Sarah, and Jennifer; and his grandchildren Bradley, Alexander, Arianna, and Clay. He is also survived by his brother Jim and sisters Mary, Cindy, Connie, Patty, and Kathy.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents Jane and Robert, and his sister Nancy.
Out of respect of the current pandemic, the family will have a private family funeral service for Tim. It will be live streamed on Sunday, January 31st, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel. (Please call 704.544.1412 if you have difficulty loggin on.)
In lieu of flowers we have established a Go Fund Me for his long-time girlfriend, Lita Amamangpang—Please Help Honor Our Fathers Final Wish—https://gofund.me/3f01c5d2.
