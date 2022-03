WATERFORD—Timothy Jerome Hoppe, age 61, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly March 12, 2022, at his residence.

A Memorial gathering will take place at Mealy Funeral Home, 225 W. Main St., Waterford, on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9:00-10:45 AM with a service starting at 11:00 AM.

For more information and full obituary please visit our website www.mealyfuneralhome.com, thank you.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W Main St

Waterford, WI

(262)534-2233