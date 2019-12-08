Timothy James Kransel

Kransel, Timothy James, age 58, of Delavan, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019. Timothy was born to Donald “Mike” and Aileen (nee: Heilala) Kransel April 30, 1961 in Burlington, Wisconsin. Tim grew up in Rochester and attended Waterford High School. He worked at HPI Nichols in Sturtevant and briefly at the Allis-Chalmers proving grounds in Franklin, WI. With his family he relocated to Golden Gate, Florida where he worked in commercial and residential construction; and for a short time at a Budweiser distribution center driving truck. Tim was a Green Bay Packers fan. For the past 5 years Tim lived in Delavan with his friend and companion Therese Vincent. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.