March 20, 1957 – January 23, 2020

RACINE – Timothy J. Reeves, 62, my beloved life partner and all-around great guy, passed away at our home on January 23, 2020.

Born to Rudolph and Beverly Reeves on March 20, 1957 in Racine. He led a good life in both California and Wisconsin following the Grateful Dead, even appearing in one of their movies. He was artistic, kind and loved to debate philosophy, religion and UFOs. Timothy played the harmonica and drums very well. He loved jamming with others whenever he had a chance. His career varied but he truly enjoyed truck driving across the country.

He will be deeply missed by his love, Cynthia G. Maldonado, his mother-in-law Trinidad Maldonado, Sister-in-law Gloria Hernandez, brother-in-law Kent Jensen and especially by his nephews Jesus and Ramon (Katherine) Hernandez and their children Reina, Demetrius and Evelyn. He also leaves behind sisters Kimberly (Leo) Baca and Carrie (Wayland) Long of Texas and friends all over the U.S. Timothy was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Mary Maldonado, his parents along with his cats Missy and Homer.

Looking forward to playing with Jerry and the Boys on the ship of fools because you know mama tried. Always the life of the party a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

